Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sven Mieke
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
beauty
pet
natural
HD Sky Wallpapers
hike
cattle
mammal
dairy cow
calf
Backgrounds
Related collections
In Motion
687 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Animals
777 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pink
215 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers