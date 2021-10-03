Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Morris
@valueforvalue
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
bark
HD Grey Wallpapers
tree trunk
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures