Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Dudar
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Luzern, Luzern, Switzerland
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Chapel bridge in Lucerne
Related tags
luzern
switzerland
chapter bridge
iconic place
swiss town
lucerne
kapellbrucke
bridge
old lucerne
old city
HD Wallpapers
roof
architecture
building
spire
steeple
tower
HD Grey Wallpapers
castle
fort
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Water
339 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #107: Polarr
7 photos
· Curated by Polarr
HD Grey Wallpapers
skyscraper
building
Sport
507 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures