Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ashim D’Silva
Available for hire
Download free
Chikkamagaluru, India
Published on
March 29, 2016
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
blue
432 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
004 GoodPhoto
195 photos
· Curated by Hugo Lovegood
Sports Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
PANTONE // BLUE
141 photos
· Curated by Alice W
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
urban
Related tags
indoors
interior design
lighting
room
flooring
floor
india
stage
HD Grey Wallpapers
chikkamagaluru
corridor
theater
temple
doorway
historic
ballroom
hall
Light Backgrounds
Free pictures