Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prashant Gupta
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
Canon EOS 200D II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
plant
vegetation
female
Tree Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
face
smile
outdoors
dress
Nature Images
land
portrait
photography
photo
Girls Photos & Images
Jungle Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Urban Jungle
107 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
soul scenes
159 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos
· Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise