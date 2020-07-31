Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Faseeh Shahzad
@faseehshahzad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Katora Lake, Pakistan
Published
on
July 31, 2020
Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9S
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
katora lake
pakistan
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
wilderness
HD Scenery Wallpapers
ice
lake
mountain range
panoramic
HD Snow Wallpapers
peak
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
enchanting lands
47 photos · Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
One
67 photos · Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos · Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers