Go to Bakd&Raw by Karolin Baitinger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white ceramic plate with orange soup
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Healthy summer melon-carrot soup by Bakd&Raw, Karolin Baitinger

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

stuttgart
deutschland
soup bowl
soup
summer recipes
table design
tropical food
summer soup
healthy soup
Food Images & Pictures
vegan food
healthy lifestlye
clean eating
interor design
table setting
bowl
dish
meal
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Free pictures

Related collections

DINNER
284 photos · Curated by Ksen T
dinner
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Recipes
157 photos · Curated by c b
recipe
Food Images & Pictures
healthy
Cook Book
60 photos · Curated by Alexina Federhen
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking