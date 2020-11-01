Go to Christian Lambert's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves in close up photography
green leaves in close up photography
Mount Laurel, NJ, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Green Envy
39 photos · Curated by Ashley Paige
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Trees/Leaves
9 photos · Curated by Laura Carruthers
leafe
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking