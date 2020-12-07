Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jiawen Liu
@byjliu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
plant
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
Grass Backgrounds
herbs
planter
herbal
blossom
Food Images & Pictures
parsley
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Clean Backgrounds
57 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Him
274 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
him
man
People Images & Pictures
Study
740 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
study
Website Backgrounds
work