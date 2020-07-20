Unsplash Home
Tomas Martinez
@tomasmartinez
San Blas, Nayarit, Mexico
Published on
July 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Working old shrimp boat near the San Blas port in Nayarit, Mexico.
