Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Beata Ratuszniak
@beataratuszniak
Download free
Published on
January 9, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stairs in a misty forest
Share
Info
Related collections
Scenery
108 photos
· Curated by Sundri McGregor
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Korbi
21 photos
· Curated by Fabian Urner
korbi
HD Wood Wallpapers
branch
acotar
44 photos
· Curated by Youki Kawamura
acotar
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
stair
plant
vegetation
outdoors
flora
land
trail
fog
park
climb
path
step
mystical
haze
sunlight
hike
Sunset Images & Pictures
Free stock photos