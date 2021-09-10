Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dylan Leagh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Secret location, ssst.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
construction
secret location
depth
work
scaffold
moody
dam
dam lake
stavelot
belgium
worker
dangerous
dangerous jobs
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
iron
HQ Background Images
dylanleagh
workers
tubes
Free pictures
Related collections
Think Yellow
940 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Travel
291 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture