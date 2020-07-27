Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chris Stenger
@chrisstenger
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kgalagadi, South Africa
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Canon EOS-1Ds Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bateleur eagle perched on a dead branch against blue sky
Related tags
south africa
kgalagadi
Birds Images
Eagle Images & Pictures
Nature Images
bird photography
nature photography
no people
birds of prey
raptor
terathopius ecaudatus
africa
kgalagadi
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
vulture
bald eagle
kite bird
HD Wood Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Africa
36 photos
· Curated by Chris Stenger
africa
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Africa Adventure
304 photos
· Curated by Lisa Roberts
adventure
africa
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds of Prey
180 photos
· Curated by Christian Domselaar
prey
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures