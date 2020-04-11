Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elle Coc
@elle_coc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ngoc Thuy, Long Biên, Hanoi, Vietnam
Published
on
April 11, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Spring Rose.
Related tags
ngoc thuy
long biên
hanoi
vietnam
plant
blossom
Rose Images
Flower Images
sprout
bud
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
Flowers Contained
1,118 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
Just Add Type | Vol. 2º
319 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers