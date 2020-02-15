Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rumman Amin
@rumanamin
Download free
Thean Hou Temple, Persiaran Endah, Taman Persiaran Desa, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published on
February 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Urban
381 photos
· Curated by Anshu A
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
11 photos
· Curated by Brianna Tracy
architecture
building
HD Wallpapers
Cambridge
15 photos
· Curated by Qi wangyang
cambridge
building
architecture
Related tags
temple
building
architecture
kuala lumpur
malaysia
worship
shrine
thean hou temple
persiaran endah
taman persiaran desa
federal territory of kuala lumpur
pagoda
china
lantern
colourful
HD Red Wallpapers
Celebration Images
Free pictures