Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lesly Derksen
@lderksen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Strathcona Provincial Park, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada
Published
on
May 6, 2019
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
strathcona provincial park
vancouver island
bc
canada
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
land
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
shoreline
lake
coast
Free stock photos
Related collections
Nature
375 photos
· Curated by Maskim Naumov
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
Acuvue
49 photos
· Curated by DANIELLE WITTING
acuvue
outdoor
human
Background
19,423 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images