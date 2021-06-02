Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
SLN Nickel Processing Plant - Noumea, New Caledonia
Related tags
factory
refinery
drone
view
aerial
element
rare earth
pollution
refine
industrial
industry
supply
resource
plant
processing plant
new caledonia
noumea
mining
nickel
building
Backgrounds
Related collections
Backgrounds
236 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Uplifting
88 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers