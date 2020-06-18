Reduce Packaging Waste - Studies have shown that 65% of a household’s thrash is represented by packaging alone. In order to play a part in combating this global issue, we are introducing our free DIY downloadable packaging set and forgoing all non-essential branded packaging in favour of recyclable poly-bags. We hope to reduce packaging waste by making it accessible only to those who really need it, when they intend to pass our item on as a gift. Follow this link to find out more: https://larskaizer.com/pages/sustainability