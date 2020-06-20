Go to Cristina Anne Costello's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green tennis ball on blue and white net
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Tennis Balls with racquet close up.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

palm springs
ca
usa
tennis
tennis ball
tennis racquet
racquet
sports equipment
tennis court
Sports Images
penn
wilson
athlete
athletics
gym equipment
racquets
dunlop
wimbledon
us open
racket
Free pictures

Related collections

Tennis
81 photos · Curated by Ainsley Williams
tenni
Sports Images
ball
Tennis
42 photos · Curated by Lynne Corson
tenni
Sports Images
tennis court
MONDAY HUSTLE
49 photos · Curated by Andrea Rincon
Sports Images
ball
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking