Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Anne Costello
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
on
June 21, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tennis Balls with racquet close up.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
palm springs
ca
usa
tennis
tennis ball
tennis racquet
racquet
sports equipment
tennis court
Sports Images
penn
wilson
athlete
athletics
gym equipment
racquets
dunlop
wimbledon
us open
racket
Free pictures
Related collections
Tennis
81 photos · Curated by Ainsley Williams
tenni
Sports Images
ball
Tennis
42 photos · Curated by Lynne Corson
tenni
Sports Images
tennis court
MONDAY HUSTLE
49 photos · Curated by Andrea Rincon
Sports Images
ball
Food Images & Pictures