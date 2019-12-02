Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Denisse Leon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
fir
abies
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
spruce
Free images
Related collections
Perspectives
408 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection