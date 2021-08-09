Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Oslo, Norway
Related tags
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
oslo
norway
building
tower
bell tower
HD Grey Wallpapers
spire
steeple
church
clock tower
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #113: Abduzeedo
8 photos
· Curated by Fabio Sasso
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
The Masses of the Universe
307 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
human
Background bright
132 photos
· Curated by Margarita Batysheva
bright
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers