This photos might just look like any other plain wooden surfaces, but for me it represent a glimpse of the day we meet the deers. Yes, deers, and lots of them. In Nara, Japan, they have a park filled with wild deers, wandering around, eating straight from your hands. This photos was shot while on our way there. I really enjoyed Japanese details and finish. Not that this is present much in the photo, but it was for me when I took it. (ps, Nara is a must-visit if you ever come to Japan)