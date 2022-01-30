Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joedith Lego
@jlego
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
trees
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
conifer
abies
fir
vegetation
tree trunk
pine
larch
outdoors
Nature Images
land
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #114: InVision
8 photos · Curated by InVision
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
berry
Spaced Out
59 photos · Curated by Zandria Ross
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
night
Nordic Countries
60 photos · Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor