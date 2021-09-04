Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rajesh Mishra
@mishrajesh2020
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Published
on
September 4, 2021
NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of hands holding lit deep/deepam
Related tags
bangalore
karnataka
india
HQ Background Images
closeup
HD White Wallpapers
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Nature Images
HD Lit Wallpapers
Flower Images
beauty
handing holding
rituals
cotton
HD Red Wallpapers
colorful
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
shop
Public domain images
Related collections
American Political
317 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
american
united state
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Traveling
364 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building