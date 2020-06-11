Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michal Ptáček
@mptck
Download free
Share
Info
Štrbské pleso, Vysoké Tatry, Slovensko
Published on
June 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
colors
173 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
71 photos
· Curated by Cedric Harris
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
tools & objects
383 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds
Related tags
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Nature Images
peak
štrbské pleso
vysoké tatry
slovensko
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
ice
plateau
slope
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images