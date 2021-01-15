Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jaakko Kemppainen
@jaakkok
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Helsinki, Suomi
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ferry to Suomenlinna at sunrise, -22C and some sea smoke
Related tags
helsinki
suomi
sunrise
Winter Images & Pictures
ferry
fog
sea smoke
vehicle
transportation
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Sky Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
vessel
boat
barge
watercraft
Free pictures
Related collections
At Night
167 photos
· Curated by Ashley Jurius
night
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures