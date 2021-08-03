Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Emilie Dwire
@emilie_unsplash
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
Birds Images
goose
beak
waterfowl
Free images
Related collections
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos
· Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images