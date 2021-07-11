Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
ARYA KRISDYANTARA
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
taman ayun temple
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
taman ayun temple
HD Water Wallpapers
fountain
human
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos
· Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
I'm just a shadow
308 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
Photographers
132 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures