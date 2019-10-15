Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Meg Wagener
@megwagener
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
plant
jar
pottery
Backgrounds
Related collections
Winter Is Coming
191 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Miniatures
22 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Bright & Bold
163 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images