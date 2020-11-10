Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Anasch
@diesektion
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bread
easter bread
easter eggs
easter egg
Easter Images
Food Images & Pictures
bun
plant
cutlery
spoon
Free images
Related collections
heartswisepopularafiochaoticmusicgame
2,474 photos · Curated by admseth idrisicsp
heartswisepopularafiochaoticmusicgame
Food Images & Pictures
meal
Still Life
1,173 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
still
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Easter ~Ash~
126 photos · Curated by Ashley Perry
Easter Images
egg
Food Images & Pictures