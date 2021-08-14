Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
chandra putra
@chandra_31
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indonesia
Published
on
August 14, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indonesia
lake
mountain lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
landscape nature
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
promontory
slope
land
shoreline
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
coast
vegetation
plant
countryside
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Subtle September
51 photos
· Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
Collection #158: Product Hunt
71 photos
· Curated by Product Hunt
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Backgrounds
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds