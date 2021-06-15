Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danielle Barnes
@ghost_cat
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
housing
building
Nature Images
outdoors
House Images
countryside
shelter
rural
cabin
land
vegetation
plant
hut
path
shack
road
Public domain images
Related collections
Following people
355 photos · Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Earth and Nature
130 photos · Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #89: Lewis Howes
7 photos · Curated by Lewis Howes
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images