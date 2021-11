Sweet frozen watermelon with lime and mint popsicles, great for kids and adults in the summertime homemade popsicle with chocolate sprinkles πŸ‰. Hey πŸ‘‹, Thanks for visiting! Donations help & motivate me to keep uploading more πŸ“Έ's and πŸŽ₯’s. Even a buck or two helps (or a cup of coffee β˜•). Thank you