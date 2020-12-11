Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melanie Deziel
@storyfuel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Red haired woman placing a book into a brown leather bag.
Related tags
bag
purse
Women Images & Pictures
Book Images & Photos
reading
cafe
millennial
human
People Images & Pictures
accessory
accessories
handbag
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #157: Kodakit
8 photos
· Curated by Kodakit
Food Images & Pictures
drink
lunch
bright-minimal
756 photos
· Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Trend: Extreme Neon
18 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Neon Wallpapers
building
HD City Wallpapers