Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karl Solano
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
bbq
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Wildflowers
65 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
Ice cream
115 photos · Curated by Irene Liebana
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
cream
Beauty-Full People
126 photos · Curated by Melanie O'Leary
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human