Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Albina White
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lotus
Flower Images
buddhism
namaste
Yoga Images & Pictures
garden
plant
anemone
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
lily
anther
petal
Rose Images
pollen
Public domain images
Related collections
Orange is the new black
116 photos
· Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture
82 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Collection #67: Dean Bradshaw
10 photos
· Curated by Dean Bradshaw
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images