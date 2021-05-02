Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
May 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
drone
bird view
fly
mavic
dji
mavic 2 zoom
mavic 2
Nature Images
field
colorblocks
HD Wood Wallpapers
tabletop
furniture
hardwood
rug
Creative Commons images
Related collections
aerial view
27 photos
· Curated by Yunyoung Um
aerial view
HD Pattern Wallpapers
aerial
Texture
107 photos
· Curated by Ravi Bairwa
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Agro
7 photos
· Curated by Thiago Pereira
agro
plywood
HD Wood Wallpapers