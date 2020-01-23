Bara Shigri is the largest glacier located in the state of Himachal Pradesh, India, Bara-Sigri glacier which is the second longest glacier in Himalaya (Indian side) after Gangotri, both are around 30 km long. The glacier is located in the Chandra Valley of Lahaul. The glacier feeds the Chenab River. The name comes from the Lahaul dialect, where Bara means big and Shigri means glacier. Many mountaineers have trekked it for the sake of hobby or geographical exploration. This glacier rises from a number of large glaciers, meeting in great valley above, filling that up, and then pushing themselves