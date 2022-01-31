Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
yusril alim
@yusrilalim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Google, Pixel 3 XL
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
nature green
natural
green aesthetic
Tree Images & Pictures
mobile photography
Aesthetic Backgrounds
lightroom edit
HD Green Wallpapers
moss
algae
rock
ground
Free images
Related collections
Contemplative
156 photos · Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
NHS
19 photos · Curated by David Vincent
nh
human
nurse
Garden
40 photos · Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant