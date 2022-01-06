Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mark James Panaligan
@real_markjames
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banff, Banff, Canada
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
First of Fall at Moraine Lake
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
banff
canada
Nature Images
panoramic
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
wilderness
ice
peak
HD Water Wallpapers
fir
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Snow Wallpapers
promontory
weather
Free images
Related collections
Paint it Black
434 photos · Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Foggy Days
107 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Fresh food
35 photos · Curated by Dara Shultz
fresh
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable