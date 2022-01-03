Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesco Ungaro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
thistle
Leaf Backgrounds
pottery
potted plant
jar
vase
Tree Images & Pictures
planter
Free stock photos
Related collections
Beautiful Blur
4,533 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor
election day
14 photos
· Curated by Erin Butterfield
day
united state
Flag Images & Pictures
Bloom
440 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant