Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
jackie hui
@jackiehui245
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
amusement park
ferris wheel
theme park
machine
spoke
Free pictures
Related collections
Vaccine
54 photos
· Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
virus
Shadows & Silhouettes
273 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Fruits and Veggies
110 photos
· Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable