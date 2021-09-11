Go to Axel Josefsson's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Grössjön, Sverige
Published on Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

grössjön
sverige
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
island
swamp
wetland
sweden
umeå
Landscape Images & Pictures
norrland
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
land
vegetation
abies
fir
Free pictures

Related collections

Roads
61 photos · Curated by laze.life
road
highway
outdoor
Family
17 photos · Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
blog
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking