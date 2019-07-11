Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tobias Schmücker
@schmuto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Langkofel, Dolomiti, Italy
Published
on
July 11, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cow in the mountains.
Related tags
langkofel
dolomiti
Italy Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
dairy cow
bull
Public domain images
Related collections
cow
33 photos
· Curated by M S
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Nature
249 photos
· Curated by Katrin Gabriela Wertl
Nature Images
plant
blossom
Cattle
324 photos
· Curated by Claire McRae
cattle
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures