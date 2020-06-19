Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lera Borisova
@gizmogrem
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jalan Cendrawasih, Badung, Индонезия
Published
on
June 19, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
rice terraces
Related tags
jalan cendrawasih
badung
индонезия
plant
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
Nature Images
land
outdoors
lawn
field
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
rainforest
Free pictures
Related collections
Caffeinated
415 photos
· Curated by N B
caffeinated
Coffee Images
drink
Rain
66 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Music
85 photos
· Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures