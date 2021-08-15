Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roby Allario
@docagile
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Monte Rosa, VA, Italia
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-FZ2000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Vallone delle Cime Bianche - Monterosa - Val D'Ayas
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
monte rosa
va
italia
herd
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
grassland
field
sheep
mammal
flock
countryside
ranch
pasture
meadow
rural
farm
grazing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Evening
24 photos · Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images
Food
98 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
People
65 photos · Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor