Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Zarate
@alexgzarate
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
fungus
mushroom
agaric
amanita
ground
Brown Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos
· Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Earth Tones
83 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers
AMOLED Wallpapers
89 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers