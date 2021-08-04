Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Serres d'Auteuil, France
Related tags
plant
vegetation
pollen
Animals Images & Pictures
grapes
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
invertebrate
seasoning
insect
aphid
Backgrounds
Related collections
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Automobiles
45 photos
· Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Celestial
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
outdoor