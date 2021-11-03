Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Oliver Wales
@digitalhead
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Mount Roy, Wanaka, New Zealand
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
hike
walking track
mount roy
wanaka
new zealand
blue skies
lake wanaka
roys peak
slope
Nature Images
outdoors
wilderness
mountain range
countryside
hill
peak
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Evening
24 photos · Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images
Tiny People in a Big World
225 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Repetitive Nature
115 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
outdoor
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers