Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kishore V
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
DakshinaChitra, Chengalpattu, India
Published
on
December 5, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hand weaving
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
dakshinachitra
chengalpattu
native
tamil nadu
mahabalipuram
culture
hand loom
seashore
ancient
HD Wallpapers
HD Backgrounds
4K Images
history
hand weaving
tradition
traditional
chennai
People Images & Pictures
human
Free pictures
Related collections
Follow Me
56 photos · Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Playing House (Interior Décor)
202 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior
A Glorious Church
29 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture