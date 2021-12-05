Go to Kishore V's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
DakshinaChitra, Chengalpattu, India
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Hand weaving

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

india
dakshinachitra
chengalpattu
native
tamil nadu
mahabalipuram
culture
hand loom
seashore
ancient
HD Wallpapers
HD Backgrounds
4K Images
history
hand weaving
tradition
traditional
chennai
People Images & Pictures
human
Free pictures

Related collections

Follow Me
56 photos · Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man
A Glorious Church
29 photos · Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking